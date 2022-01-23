PM for public-administration link for progress

January 23, 2022

Modi holds virtual meet of District Magistrates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the need for direct connection between the administration and the public to develop aspirational districts and said one of the important aspects for this was technology and innovation.

“For development in aspirational districts, a direct connection between the administration and public is very important which is ‘top to bottom’ and ‘bottom to top’ flow of governance,” he virtually told a meeting of District Magistrates from across the country. “The important aspect of it is technology and innovation,” he added.

The Prime Minister said convergence was a major reason for the success the country was achieving in the aspirational districts and added that the Government was committed to develop these districts.

“Convergence is a major reason for the success the country is achieving in the aspirational districts. These districts are eliminating the obstacles of the progress of the country and are becoming accelerators instead of stagnation with all of your efforts,” Modi told the District Magistrates.

Elated over the performance of the aspirational districts, he said: “Our aspirational districts have shown us that if we follow the model of ‘good governance’, we will get better outcome with optimum utilisation of resources. The work done in these districts is a matter of study for big Universities.”

Modi called upon the District Magistrates to set a ‘mission’ to make an imprint of their respective districts at the national level by focusing on the potential of their areas and promoting it through ‘vocal for local.’

He advocated developing detailed guidelines for field visits, inspections and night halts for proper implementation and monitoring.