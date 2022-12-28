PM Modi’s brother, kin suffer injuries in car accident near Kadakola

December 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Prahlad Modi, younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three of his family members suffered injuries after a Mercedes Benz car they were travelling in, rammed a road divider near Kadakola on Bengaluru-Nilgiri National Highway, near Mysuru yesterday. The driver of the car also suffered injuries and all of them are undergoing treatment at JSS Hospital here.

The injured are Prahlad Bhai Damodar Das Modi, 70, son Mehul Prahlad Bhai Modi, 40, daughter-in-law Jinal Modi, 35, grandson Maharth Mehul Modi, 6 and driver Sathyanarayan, 46.

The accident occurred when Modis were travelling towards Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet, in Chamarajanagar district, by road at around 1.30 pm, along with escort and pilot parties.

In his statement to the Police, driver has said, “I am perplexed at how the accident occurred”. While it is surmised that, the driver may have had fatigue that caused the accident.

While the injured were travelling in the car bearing registration number (KA-51, MN-5678), Prahlad Modi’s daughter and son-in-law were travelling in another SUV in tow, which also rammed into the rear side of the car moving front, soon after the accident. They escaped unhurt.

As a result, Prahlad Modi who was travelling in the front seat and his other family members in the rear seat suffered injuries. While Prahlad Modi and the driver received minor injuries, Mehul Modi has sustained bruises, Jinal injuries near her eyes. Maharth has suffered fracture in his left leg.

As the air bags of the car opened, the injured escaped from the grievous injuries they could have suffered otherwise.

Learning about the incident, a posse of Police led by SP Seema Latkar, Additional SP Nandini and Dy.SP Poornachandra Tejaswi rushed to the spot and made swift arrangements to shift the injured in an ambulance to the hospital.

The injured car driver Sathyanarayan and mangled remains of the vehicle.

Besides, the crowd was cleared in no time, to facilitate free movement of traffic.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who called on Modis at the hospital, enquired about their condition and also wished them a speedy recovery.

As the news spread, VIPs including Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah and Sports Minister K.C. Narayanagowda, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and G.T. Devegowda, former MLA R. Balaraj among several others rushed to the hospital in droves.

As a precautionary measure, security arrangements are made at the entrance of JSS Hospital, with KR Police Inspector Mahesh heading them.

Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dr. M. S. Geetha Prasanna, ACP KR Sub-Division S.E. Gangadharaswamy and Traffic Inspector Manjunath also visited the hospital.

Mysore South Police Inspector Shashikumar, who visited the accident spot, conducted mahazar, before filing a case.