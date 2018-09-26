Pre-paid auto stands to be user-friendly

Mysuru,: City Police have decided to make 10 pre-paid auto stands it had opened in city user-friendly. In a press release, Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao has stated that the Department will upgrade the auto-stands with improved hardware-software, computers and printers.

Instructions have been given to the pre-paid auto stand operators to fix the fare for the destination. The passengers can pay the fare fixed by the operators after reaching their end destination.

The stand will record the details of the passenger, destination, besides the registration number of the auto rickshaw and the driver’s details in order to make auto stands commuter-friendly.

The Commissioner had also said that the Department officials had also conducted the meeting with all auto drivers of the city to ensure the safety to passengers travelling on their auto rickshaws.

The City Police Chief has urged the people to make use of this pre-paid auto-stand.