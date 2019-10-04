President in city on Oct. 11

October 4, 2019

To lay foundation for Rs. 500 cr. JSS campus at Varuna

Mysuru: President Ram Nath Kovind will be in city on Oct. 11 to lay foundation stone for the new campus of JSS Academy for Higher Education and Research.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy CM and Higher Education Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan, MPs and MLAs will be present. The new campus will be developed on a land coming under Varuna, Dandikere and Janthagalli villages, according to a press release by JSS Mahavidyapeeta.

Sources said that the new campus, to be developed on the 101-acre land in multiple phases, will have the best of infrastructure — academic complexes, staff quarters, NRI quarters, auditoriums, meeting halls, lecture rooms and much more.

JSS Mahavidyapeeta will be spending Rs. 500 crore in the first phase for development of the new campus.

