President, Vice-President posts in ULBs: High Court stays reservation matrix
News

President, Vice-President posts in ULBs: High Court stays reservation matrix

October 18, 2020

Bengaluru: A week after the Karnataka Government announced the reservation matrix for President and Vice-President posts in Urban Local Bodies, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the reservation matrix in respect of 59 City Municipal Councils (CMC).

The High Court, while asking the State Government to come up with a new reservation matrix, formed a three-member Committee comprising Assistant Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa, Senior Advocate Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna and Senior Advocate of the Election Commission K.N. Phaneendra.

The Court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by some persons questioning the reservation for President and Vice- President posts announced for Hassan and Arsikere CMCs. 

The High Court, while directing the Government to submit a draft of the new reservation matrix within two weeks, posted the next hearing in the case to Oct. 22.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching