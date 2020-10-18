President, Vice-President posts in ULBs: High Court stays reservation matrix

October 18, 2020

Bengaluru: A week after the Karnataka Government announced the reservation matrix for President and Vice-President posts in Urban Local Bodies, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the reservation matrix in respect of 59 City Municipal Councils (CMC).

The High Court, while asking the State Government to come up with a new reservation matrix, formed a three-member Committee comprising Assistant Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa, Senior Advocate Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna and Senior Advocate of the Election Commission K.N. Phaneendra.

The Court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by some persons questioning the reservation for President and Vice- President posts announced for Hassan and Arsikere CMCs.

The High Court, while directing the Government to submit a draft of the new reservation matrix within two weeks, posted the next hearing in the case to Oct. 22.