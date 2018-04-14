Principals, teachers to wear black band at SSLC valuation
Mysuru: Principals and Associate Teachers, working in the Residential Schools run by the Social Welfare Department, have decided to wear black band during the SSLC valuation work commencing from Apr.16.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday at Pathrakartara Bhavan, State Residential Education Institutions Employees Association President Maheshchandra said that since the Government had failed to provide additional salary which they had promised to give from June 2016, they would wear black bands and commence the valuation work.

“Though the Principals and Associate Teachers are eligible for these additional benefits, the Government has been giving flimsy excuses and delaying giving the salary. Our protest will be peaceful and our only aim is to draw the attention of the Government,” he said.

Association Office-bearers Yoganand, Hemanth Kumar, Balakrishna and Raviraj were present.

April 14, 2018

