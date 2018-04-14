River Cauvery Cleanliness Drive launched by Yuva Brigade

Madikeri: Yuva Brigade members, led by Convenor Chakravarthy Sulibele, launched a cleanliness drive of River Cauvery near Balamuri Bridge close to Moornadu on Wednesday. The theme of the campaign is ‘Save Lifeline River Cauvery.’

The campaign began after offering prayers at Talacauvery Temple and Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala.

Plastic waste and other trash, all adding up to about six tractor loads, were removed from the river. Residents too joined hands in the cleanliness campaign. Apparently the river looked clean but on getting in, the volunteers could fish out heaps of garbage. Ironically unmindful of the campaign, a few women were seen engrossed in washing clothes at the river.

Speaking on the occasion, Sulibele regretted that River Cauvery was bearing an onslaught of contamination. He warned of a dire situation if River Cauvery was not protected. He expressed confidence that the mission of Yuva Brigade would create awareness among people and stop further pollution of the river.

Cauvery River Samrakshana Horata Samiti Convenor Chandramohan, Social Activist Monthi Ganesh, Clean Coorg President C. Sathya and others were present.

The cleanliness campaign was held at Nelyahudhikeri and Siddapura regions on Thursday.