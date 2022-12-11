Prioritise road repairs in city; then go for Peripheral Ring Road
Voice of The Reader

Prioritise road repairs in city; then go for Peripheral Ring Road

December 11, 2022

Sir,

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) plans to build a new Peripheral Ring Road is indeed a hasty and unreasonable decision (SOM dated Nov. 23, 2022).

There are thousands of roads inside the city and many smaller roads inside layouts which are not properly tarred and they look uneven, muddy, shabby, absolutely unmotorable and even unwalkable too! Another thing to be noted is the bad condition of the pavements, sidewalks which are not at all uniform, particularly in and around markets (Vani Vilas Market). Added to these, we find filth, garbage and unhygienic scene around such densely populated areas.

Under such circumstances, is it not the priority of the Government and other authorities to set right the existing roads and pavements on a war-footing ?

This will simultaneously solve the garbage issue too.

If our Mysuru should become a “Swacha City” once again, let the Government’s priorities be right.

– Kala Chary, Bogadi, 29.11.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

3 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Prioritise road repairs in city; then go for Peripheral Ring Road”

  1. Adarsh says:
    December 11, 2022 at 8:42 pm

    Well said.. first they should rectify the current ring road…

    Reply
  2. Sudheendra says:
    December 12, 2022 at 7:25 pm

    On priority the existing roads in the City are to be renewed. Considering traffic, the roads are to be designed using Polymer Modified Bitumen for long lasting benefit or Stone Matrix Asphalt or just go for simple and properly executed Bituminous Concrete.

    Reply
  3. MSPARTHASARATHI says:
    December 12, 2022 at 7:58 pm

    Prioritising is with the executing agency and governance. Ring roads may come under NATIONAL AGENCY WHERE AS INSIDE MAY COME UNDER STATE JURISIDICTION.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching