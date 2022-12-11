Prioritise road repairs in city; then go for Peripheral Ring Road

December 11, 2022

Sir,

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) plans to build a new Peripheral Ring Road is indeed a hasty and unreasonable decision (SOM dated Nov. 23, 2022).

There are thousands of roads inside the city and many smaller roads inside layouts which are not properly tarred and they look uneven, muddy, shabby, absolutely unmotorable and even unwalkable too! Another thing to be noted is the bad condition of the pavements, sidewalks which are not at all uniform, particularly in and around markets (Vani Vilas Market). Added to these, we find filth, garbage and unhygienic scene around such densely populated areas.

Under such circumstances, is it not the priority of the Government and other authorities to set right the existing roads and pavements on a war-footing ?

This will simultaneously solve the garbage issue too.

If our Mysuru should become a “Swacha City” once again, let the Government’s priorities be right.

– Kala Chary, Bogadi, 29.11.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]