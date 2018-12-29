Prof. Bhagawan courts trouble again; security tightened

Mysuru: Police are providing security to the controversial writer and rationalist Prof. K.S. Bhagawan to avoid untoward incidents.

He often targets Lord Rama for reasons better known to him and the latest one in his book ‘Rama Mandira – Yeke Beda?’ has apparently angered many Hindu organisations. With pro-Hindu outfits threatening to go to Bhagawan’s house and worship the photo of Rama there, two Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) teams and Kuvempunagar Police are providing security.

As a measure of precaution, the Police have taken custody of those who were trying to barge into his house. Police have arrested BJP Yuva Morcha President Nishanth who was leading the protest near Prof. Bhagawan’s house.

Nishanth arrived near the residence of Prof. Bhagawan yesterday holding a photo of Rama when he was stopped. Pro-Hindu organisations were threatening to lay siege to the writer’s house for unsavoury comments against Rama. Along with Nishanth, the members of BJP Yuva Morcha were also taken into custody, later released. BJP Yuva Morcha City President Gokul Govardhan has filed a complaint against Bhagawan on the charge of hurting the religious sentiments of the people, at Nazarbad Police Station yesterday. Govardhan said that Bhagawan has been defaming the Hindu Gods through his statements. Though the matter of constructing Ram Mandir is pending before the Supreme Court, Bhagawan was giving negative statements, he charged.

An advocate in Madikeri also filed a complaint against Bhagawan on the charge of hurting the religious sentiments of the people, at the Town Police Station.

The complaint was with reference to a book release function in Bidar district early this month where Bhagawan allegedly spoke about Lord Rama in a derogatory manner.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police have registered an FIR against Bhagawan for “outraging religious feelings.”

This is after Girish Bharadwaj, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader from the city, lodged a complaint with the Cubbon Park Police yesterday over Bhagawan’s remarks on Lord Rama in his book. The Police have registered a case against Bhagawan under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code for “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.”

If convicted under the Section, he could be punished with imprisonment of a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both. N. Ravikumar, MLC and Gen. Secretary, BJP, also lodged a complaint against Bhagawan, with Neelamani N. Raju, DG&IGP.