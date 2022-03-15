Prohibitory orders imposed in city from 6 am today till Mar. 20, 6 pm
News

Prohibitory orders imposed in city from 6 am today till Mar. 20, 6 pm

March 15, 2022

Mysuru: In view of Hijab row judgement by Karnataka High Court, the Mysuru City Police have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC in the entire limits of the Commissionerate with effect from 6 am today till 6 pm on Mar. 20, as a security measure.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that tight security has been put in place across the city.

Additional Police forces have been deployed at sensitive areas and the services of KSRP, CAR, Mounted Police and other Police wings are being utilised, he said.

The vigil will be round-the-clock during the ban order. Protests and processions of any kind have been barred till Mar. 20. As regards Schools and Colleges, barring the students and staff, no unauthorised person will be allowed to move around in 200 mts. radius of the institutions, he said.

The City Top Cop has appealed the public to co-operate with the Police for maintenance of peace and harmony during period.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching