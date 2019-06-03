Prosperous Homes for Wealth

The art and science of creating prosperity and harmony known as Feng Shui from the ancient oriental civilisation is not just a process of decoration but a tool to create an environment that has the best energy to support the specific activity, or activities intended for that space.

The ancient Feng Shui teachers felt there were certain parts of the home that corresponded to key areas of the lives of its occupants. Hence by working with these areas or energy centres, one could identify what was missing in the life of the occupants and work towards enhancing it by placing objects which would activate the Chi (energy)

Feng Shui can be adapted in decorating the house with the aim of creating loving, supportive and happy home. It is said that good Feng Shui is a perfect balance of energies in a place. Plants represent wood, the only one of the five elements, others are air, water, earth and metal all of which contain energy, or the life force. Within a building, Feng Shui is all about the placement of objects, including plants, for the best balancing of energy or Chi. The quality of Chi depends on the balance of Yin and Yang energies. The philosophy of Yin and Yang is that Yang refers to masculine, creative energy or the more active life force and Yin, represents feminine, passive, still energy.

The lack of energy or imbalance in a home space can be felt and it has a strong effect on the occupants. A home unoccupied over a long period of time brings stillness and stagnation of energies. Imagine a room, empty and uninhabited for years one can actually feel the stillness and cut the static stillness with a knife. However, in the same room if you place a potted plant, especially a lavender plant on the windowsill, you can actually feel the lonely space being infused with life. In other words what was done through Feng Shui was to introduce an element and activate the room with an object that has life.

For example, the living room needs the best balance of calm and active energy. A small water fountain surrounded by an arrangement of feathery and broad-leaved plants will create balanced energy or Chi. Hence the approach of adding or taking off an element in a space can create the right balance and one can achieve this through different approaches.

In Feng Shui, it is said that even symbolism has a relevance with regard to numbers and say for example you wish to enhance wealth luck, placing similar objects in threes which could be three bowls, or candle stands, or even pictures in shades of purple, red, gold or green would magnify wealth luck. To harmonise your home and invite fortunes you can look at :

• Displaying décor or your collections which you love or are precious like coin collection, jewellery or artwork.

• Placing inspiring art and other items that depict the things we want to bring into our lives in terms of wealth.

• Placing fountains, waterfalls and water features or pictures of flowing water.

