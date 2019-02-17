Pulwama terror attack J&K Govt. withdraws security of five separatists

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today issued orders to withdraw security of five separatists, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Besides Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, they said. However, there is no mention of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the order.

According to the order, all security and vehicles provided to the separatists will stand withdrawn by this evening. No security forces or cover will be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists. If they have any other facilities provided by the Government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith.

Police will review if there are any other separatists who have security or facilities which will be withdrawn immediately, an official said.

While Jammu witnessed violent protests on Friday, Kashmir is witnessing a Sunday bandh called by trade bodies.

