Triveni Sangama comes alive with special lighting arrangements

Mysuru: The District Administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the three-day Kumbha Mela that began at Triveni Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery, Kapila and Spatika Sarovara rivers from today.

Kumbha Mela, which is the largest peaceful gathering of pilgrims of the district, will be held once in three years that marks the celebration of Hindu heritage.

The first Mela was held in 1989. Since then the Government of Karnataka and District Administration have been promoting this Mela as part of religious tourism promotion activities in a big way on the lines of Kumbha Mela of Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh, to attract people.

Devotees from various parts of the State, including from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya districts, flock to take part in holy dip in Triveni Sangam which is considered sacred.

The Mela will conclude on Feb.19. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, many of his Cabinet colleagues, pontiffs and religious heads will take holy dip on that day. Hindus believe that people who bathe in the river during the auspicious dates are blessed by the Gods themselves and all their sins would be washed away.

Religious and spiritual meetings will be held on all three days besides processions and cultural events. While homas and havans will be held on one of the islands, other events will be held on the other island and also near Agasthyeshwara Temple and near Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple and surrounding areas.

All main roads, circles, junctions, banks of the rivers, Agasthyeshwara Temple and Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple surroundings have been specially illuminated like the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

The District Administration, in association with various departments, has provided basic amenities to devotees.

Over 250 changing rooms have been set up on the bathing ghats on the banks of the rivers. Temporary health centres have also been set up. Parking for vehicles has been provided at various locations. Irrigation Department has set up temporary bridges from Agasthyeshwara Temple side to both the islands. The Army has laid a bigger and sturdy temporary floating bridge from the Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple connecting the Dharma Sabha Island.

Permission must for prasadam distribution

Though various mutts and organisations have made arrangements for mass feeding on all the three days, the District Administration has asked private persons and agencies who are distributing prasadam to seek prior permission from the officials concerned for distribution of prasadam.

The Government has made this mandatory following Sulwadi Maramma Temple prasadam poisoning incident where 17 were killed and over 100 fell ill.

CCTV cameras have been put up at kitchens and other sensitive locations. Food and Civil Supplies Department officials are constantly checking the storage areas where grains and other materials to make prasadam are stored.

Elaborate security

Drone camera surveillance has been commissioned and barricades have been put up near bathing ghats and bridges. Over 1,400 Policemen have been deployed and there are 80 expert divers for all the three days of the event. KSRTC and Private bus owners are also operating services from Bengaluru, Mysuru, all neighbouring cities and towns.

Also, boats from Mangaluru Fire Services Department and expert swimmers from Dakshina Kannada have reached the town. Two boats from the Indian Army are also stationed at the site. A separate area has been created for the sadhus and a 20X40 ft. area has been reserved for VVIP bathing.

Holiday for schools

The District Administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in T. Narsipur taluk on Monday and Tuesday. The District Administration has sought a sum of Rs.4 crore from the Government for the event according to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

