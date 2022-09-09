Queen Elizabeth II to lie in state in Westminster Hall before funeral
News

Queen Elizabeth II to lie in state in Westminster Hall before funeral

September 9, 2022

London: Hours after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Scotland, her eldest son Charles had become King Charles III. He remained at the Balmoral Castle, the Queen’s summer residence in Scotland, with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort and is expected to address Britain on Friday.

The Queen was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision. Buckingham Palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

After her coffin returns to London, the Queen will then lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral, allowing members of the public to file past.

The grand hall is the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, at the heart of the British Government.

The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in the hall was the Queen Mother in 2002, when more than 2,00,000 people queued to view her coffin. The Queen’s coffin will rest on a raised platform, known as a catafalque, beneath the 11th Century hall’s medieval timber roof. Each corner of the platform will be guarded by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.

She will be brought to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace in a slow procession, accompanied by a military parade and members of the Royal Family. Her coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard and once in Westminster Hall, it will be topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.

The Queen’s State funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in less than two weeks. The exact day will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace. The Abbey is the historic church where Britain’s kings and queens are crowned, including the Queen’s coronation in 1953, and where she married Prince Philip in 1947.

READ ALSO  Federer conquers Wimbledon

There hasn’t been a monarch’s funeral service in the Abbey since the 18th Century, although the funeral of the Queen’s mother was held there in 2002. Heads of State from across the world will be flying in to join members of the Royal Family to remember the life and service of the Queen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching