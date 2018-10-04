Rain does not deter spirit of Yuva Sambhrama on Day-4

Mysuru: The fourth day of ‘Dasara Yuva Sambhrama’ at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here last evening featured theme-based dances focussing on harassment of women, importance of farmers, richness of Kannada language and patriotism.

Rain did not deter the spirit of the College students among the audience who enjoyed the show taking shelter under umbrellas, pieces of tarpaulins and plastic sheets and a few wearing their helmets to at least avoid heads getting drenched.

Students of Government Boys Degree College, Hunsur, commenced the programme presenting a dance to the song ‘Mera Bharath Mahan’ paying respects to the soldiers guarding the country borders.

Students of S. Hosakote Morarji Desai PU Residential Science College in Nanjangud taluk danced to the songs highlighting the richness of Kannada, heritage and culture of the State.

Students of Maharaja Institute of Technology presented dance items conveying the ills of male chauvinistic society, continued harassment of women, glory of motherly love and unparalleled talent and potential of women.

Students of Nisarga College of Management, Kollegal, danced to the popular song ‘Uluva yogiya nodalli’ showcasing the importance of farmers and their invaluable contribution to society in providing food to the people. Later students of Government First Grade College, K.R. Nagar, danced to songs indicating the importance of Kannada.