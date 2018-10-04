Rain does not deter spirit of Yuva Sambhrama on Day-4
Mysore Dasara 2018, News

Rain does not deter spirit of Yuva Sambhrama on Day-4

Mysuru:  The fourth day of ‘Dasara Yuva Sambhrama’ at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here last evening featured theme-based dances focussing on harassment of women, importance of farmers, richness of Kannada language and patriotism.

Rain did not deter the spirit of the College students among the audience who enjoyed the show taking shelter under umbrellas, pieces of tarpaulins and plastic sheets and a few wearing their helmets to at least avoid heads getting drenched.

Students of Government Boys Degree College, Hunsur, commenced the programme presenting a dance to the song ‘Mera Bharath Mahan’ paying respects to the soldiers guarding the country borders.

Students of S. Hosakote Morarji Desai PU Residential Science College in Nanjangud taluk danced to the songs highlighting the richness of Kannada, heritage and culture of the State.

Students of Maharaja Institute of Technology presented dance items conveying the ills of male chauvinistic society, continued harassment of women, glory of motherly love and unparalleled talent and potential of women.

Students of Nisarga College of Management, Kollegal, danced to the popular song ‘Uluva yogiya nodalli’ showcasing the importance of farmers and their invaluable contribution to society in providing food to the people. Later students of Government First Grade College, K.R. Nagar, danced to songs indicating the importance of Kannada.

October 4, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Fly Air India from Mysuru to Bengaluru this Dasara
Golden Throne assembled amidst tight security
Woman lodges plaint against furniture shop for erecting pendal on her land

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching