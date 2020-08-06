Rapid Antigen Testing Teams now test people near their doorstep

August 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the number of COVID-19 positive cases rising exponentially by the day in the district, Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) teams have started visiting hotspot areas of the city carrying out tests on the people near their doorstep.

There are 8 RAT teams in the city and 10 in each taluk of the district. Rapid Testing is being conducted at all Primary Health Centres (PHC) of the district. As a first step, nasal swab will be collected and if the Lab report tests negative, then a RT-PCR test will be done with the collection of throat swab of COVID-19 suspect persons for confirmation.

Barring K.R. Hospital and the designated COVID Hospital, the RAT test is not being conducted in a regular manner and RAT teams are being moved in accordance with the necessities that arise.

District Vector-borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. Chidambara, who also heads the RAT teams, told Star of Mysore that RAT teams are being moved to places in accordance with the needs.

Pointing out that the people in a particular area will be informed 2 days before the arrival of the Teams, he said that the help of local leaders and people’s representatives will be taken for the conduct of the test.

Noting that RAT was conducted for two days at Town Hall on Aug.3 and 4, he said that the tests will be again conducted at the same venue on Aug.7and 8. The RAT teams will be moved depending upon the availability of staff and kits, he added.