Redevelopment works at City Rly. Station not affecting heritage structure: MP

Mysore: The redevelopment works of one of the oldest Railway Stations in the country is being done at a cost of Rs. 16.5 crore, without harming its heritage value, said MP Pratap Simha.

Simha, who has been elected for the second time to the Mysuru-Kodgau Lok Sabha Constituency, visited the City Railway Station yesterday afternoon and after inspecting the ongoing works, addressed the media.

Pre-empting the visit of Tourism Minister Mahesh, who came after his visit, Simha said that PM Modi had given 14 Bullet trains to the country. Along with the modernisation of unmanned level crossings, the PM had given hundreds of crores of rupees grants for the redevelopment of old Railway Stations in India.

The Centre is sanctioning Rs.789 crore for building a satellite terminal at Naganahalli. PM Modi has given approval for the setting up of Goods Terminal near Kadakola and for more platforms at Ashokapuram Railway Station, besides other development works, he said.

Since Rs.16.5 crore has been sanctioned for the redevelopment of the city Railway Station, the tiles of the roof which is broken and as a result leaking is being plugged. The works that are going on will provide improved circulating area, widening of approach road and entrance to the station which will reduce traffic congestion but will not impact the heritage structure of the Railway Station, he clarified.

South Western Railway DRM Aparna Garg explained to Simha about the redevelopment works at the Station. Shifting of heritage pillars, redrawing the divider, underground electrical work for proper lighting and illumination and enhancing the parking space are some of the ongoing works. In addition, the Passenger Reservation System has been shifted adjacent to UTS ticketing so that all ticketing is in one place, she added.

‘Let him stick to improvement of tourism’

Instead of concentrating on the development works of the Central Government, let him focus on development of tourism in the State, said MP Pratap Simha, without mentioning the name of Tourism Minister.

Speaking after inspecting the works, Simha said that retaining the heritage aspect, the work was being done. However, a few in the name of preserving heritage are causing problems.

The tiles of the roof have broken and leaking. The plastering on the walls has peeled off and if it is being repaired to enhance its beauty, is it damaging the heritage structure? asked Pratap Simha. First let him reduce the taxes for the tourist vehicles entering the city, improve the tourist places and try to attract more visitors, the MP said.

Besides, for the redevelopment work of the Mysuru Railway Station, the Centre has given grants. Let others not interfere, said Simha indirectly taking a dig at Mahesh.

MP seeks Tourism Minister’s blessings

MP Pratap Simha, who has been elected for the second time, visited the house of Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh, who is also Kodagu District in-charge Minister, here this morning and sought his blessings.

