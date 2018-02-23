Remembering Two Mothers of Mohammed Nalapad and L. Vidvat

My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it,” said that great American writer and humorist Mark Twain. I agree and I am sure all mothers will agree. However, there is a caveat. The trouble Mark Twain had mentioned should not be such that the son should kill some one or break the bones. In such a case of trouble, no mother would support her son much less enjoy unless she is a rakshasi !
I am also wondering what would a father do in such a situation where son becomes a rogue, perverse and an anti-social element. In short, an urban lumpen that we find among the rich and powerful children of politicians, bureaucrats or wealthy businessmen. For example, like it happened in the case of N.A. Haris, a Congress MLA, whose son Mohammed Nalapad was arrested for a criminal offence and who is now cooling his heels in jail under judicial custody. Since the nature of his crime and its gravity is known to the people following a blitzkrieg of a publicity in all media and also heard its echo in the Assembly, I will not inflict a repetition.
However, what moved me was the deeply hurt feeling of Mohammed Nalapad’s father, Haris which he expressed in the Assembly offering an apology. “I tender an apology if the incident involving my son has affected the dignity of the house and pride of its members,” he had said. As a lateral thought I would say the word “if” takes away the veracity and the ingenuous nature of the apology. A sort of take it “if ” or ignore it “if not.” As a father of a very young son aged 24, it is obvious his public conduct and behaviour is bound to vitiate the dignity of the Assembly of which the father is a honourable member.
Be that as it may, the father Haris, MLA, had to face an embarrassing situation because of his son. Many questions arise. Did he fail to bring-up his son in a civilised and cultured way with proper education? That way, he has the vicarious responsibility for his son’s behaviour in this context. Let it be.
But then, everyone seems to have forgotten the mothers. The mother of boy Mohammed Nalapad and the mother of the boy Vidvat. How much trauma both mothers must have suffered, God only knows. No wonder, it is said in a lighter vein, that life does not come with a manual, it comes with a mother. And it is assumed the first lessons of life are taught by mothers. It is also said that it is not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it. Yes, how true.
When a son is sick, it may be, the best medicine in the world could be a mother’s kiss; but when the son is suffering from a sick mind, I guess a mother’s kick would be the best medicine. In this case if it is the stigma of being a goonda family for Haris and his wife, it is the trauma of seeing their son beaten to pulp with life-threatening injury for the parents of Vidvat the victim.
In both the cases, the mothers are the silent sufferers. Fathers manage either with their money power or political power as Haris the MLA has done. But what about his wife, the mother of his son? How much hurt Mohammed Nalapad’s mother should be because of her son’s conduct? How much the mother of the victim Vidvat must be grieving because of the cruelty of a rich politician’s son?
Many years ago, when my sons were in school, my wife received a birthday card with the wordings, “To my big mother.” The text read: “A mother sees all, says little; sacrifices all, complains little; gives all, expects little… All she wants is her child to be happy.”
Are the mothers of Mohammed Nalapad and of Vidvat happy today?
And before I forget, let me remind myself of a small Plaster of Paris statuette my sons sent me for my birthday when they were in school [See pic. above]. The text therein seems to be rather enigmatic — leaving me wonder if I am a good father or a bad father !!
No Bail for Goonda’s and this is a very good learning experince to others such politicians
These bastards must be kicked out of Karnataka. This is the only state where you can find Mallus getting elected. It is a shame on us that we allow them to reach that level. He along with his father must be kicked out
Just imagine if Mohammed Nalapad was attacked by Vidwath/or any other and what would have happened in the last 48 hours at Bangalore..1)Whole Congress/fake secular would have painted this with a communal angle..2)Minorities are not safe in Karnataka 3)This is a Hindu terrorism 4)A budding youth congress leader is suppressed by opposition as he is growing very fast in the party..5)Immediately Fake Ghandi (Raul Vinci)would have arrived ,done lot of chest beating with fake tears and blamed Modi for making minorities unsafe in Karnataka 5)Media reporting would be looking like ‘A PROMINENT MUSLIM YOUTH CONGRESS LEADER ATTACKED IN THE MIDDLE OF SILICON CITY-UNSAFE KARNATAKA FOR MINORITIES..6)other fake secular leaders would have visited the victims house 7)Immediate announcement from CM for 50 lakh compensation for victim and state will bear all medical expenses and if required will send the victim to Singapore for higher treatment 8)This election once we come to power fresh bill to introduce NBW for such attacks on minorities ..9)Finally this is a heinous crime and attack on minorities and democracy under threat..Modi trying to repeat Gujrat model in Karnataka..down down Modi
If you put them in prison, they will be released after getting a special treatment due to his father, so, he and his gang must be castrated so that this bad seed won’t have any children!
MLA son a thug? Not new! I can give examples as early as late 1950s when Congress MLAs and minsters had rowdy sons who got away with everything they did. That was just 10 years after independence! India in its history of recent centuries has been basically an unruly country with even minor chieftains’ sons-they were thousands of such chieftains in every state in their cities, towns and villages who got away with murders. There is much evidence to show this. This country preaches oth countries but morally very corrupt.
That is nothing compared to what happened during emergency! They arrested so many children accusing them for being in RSS and many of them were seriously hurt that they could never marry! Hyderabad Goli and Aeroplane were two dreaded treatments that Congress netas ordered the police to torture their victims. Today when Congress talks about human rights it gets me sick in the stomach!
knew my friends arrested at the time of emergency. But , you have not seen what was hapening even in late 1950s. Corrupt country.
Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan reborn. The next 50 years will be really painful for karnataka.
Nalpad Harris has an arrogant character, i have personally experienced it in Banglore. Its all because of his father who is a Politician, I wish he will get back to Jail , that too to Bellary. In Bangalore Jail the father will use the power to get the VIP treatment. Similary we have also a politician + business man in Mysore, whos family is trying to Dominate Mysoreans. Only Rowdism, loot the money from poor and mingle with Celebraties. Shame on such Citizen.