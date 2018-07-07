Replace the damaged manhole cover in Gayathripuram

The manhole cover just besides the MCC Zonal Office No. 9 in Gayathripuram 1st Stage, which is broken, needs to be replaced. A SOM reader who has sent this photograph said that he lodged a complaint (complaint number MYS-JH-UGDWS-18-19-953093) on June 26 and promptly received a message on his cell phone, which stated that the problem would be resolved. On July 2, the reader received a message which stated that the problem has been set right but when he visited the spot, the problem was not attended to and the same broken manhole cover was still in place. He has questioned, ‘How can the MCC send the message that they have solved the issue, when they have not even attended to the complaint and the problem still existed?’ Authorities concerned are urged to take steps to get the broken manhole cover replaced at the earliest.