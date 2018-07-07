Replace the damaged manhole cover in Gayathripuram

The manhole cover just besides the MCC Zonal Office No. 9 in Gayathripuram 1st Stage, which is broken, needs to be replaced. A SOM reader who has sent this photograph said that he lodged a complaint (complaint number MYS-JH-UGDWS-18-19-953093) on June 26 and promptly received a message on his cell phone, which stated that the problem would be resolved. On July 2, the reader received a message which stated that the problem has been set right but when he visited the spot, the problem was not attended to and the same broken manhole cover was still in place. He has questioned, ‘How can the MCC send the message that they have solved the issue, when they have not even attended to the complaint and the problem still existed?’ Authorities concerned are urged to take steps to get the broken manhole cover replaced at the earliest.
Photo News
Such things keep happening and I am a mute spectator for about a year now.
Most recent example, complaint number MYS-JH-18-19-1063936 has been closed without taking any action.
Complaint was about non existent UGD Line at #18, 23rd Cross, E Block, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, Mysore.
I can provide reference of 2 more complaint numbers for the same issue. Have tweeted including SoM, MCC Commissioner handle; Have sent an email to commissioner and absolutely no response.
Now that I have not paid water bill, UGD Inspector has notified about possible disconnection. I am surprised at the apathy of Corporation, equally puzzled about Silence from SoM, though I have included them in my tweets