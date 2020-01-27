Republic Day celebrated with fervour in Mysuru
January 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Several events marked the Republic Day which was celebrated with much fervour in city yesterday. However, the most attractive part was the celebration organised by the District Administration at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, where District Minister V. Somanna hoisted the Tricolour and received the Guard of Honour from several contingents that marched as part of the parade. 

The event witnessed a well-organised march-past by armed contingents of KPA, DAR and CAR, as well as unarmed contingents of NCC, Army, Navy, Excise and Forest Departments. 

March-past by school  and college students was one of the biggest attractions of the event. The march-past was followed by an exciting show of skills by Police Dog Squad. The Dog Squad’s ring jump, tracing of miscreants and bomb detection demo mesmerised the audience.

Later, cultural programmes were held. Over 300 students from Pramathi Hillview Academy, Kuvempunagar, presented a ‘Pyramid’ dance, while 350 students from Royal Concorde Intl. School danced to patriotic songs and 400 students from Marimallappa’s School gave a dance performance with theme ‘Unity in Diversity.’

MLA L. Nagendra, MLC Marithibbegowda, Mayor Tasneem, Dy. Mayor C. Sridhar, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, ZP CEO K.Jyothi, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, SP C.B. Ryshyanth and others were present.

Prize winners: Following teams won prizes for an impressive show among the Police and other participants at the R-Day parade at Torchlight Parade Grounds:

Weapon Category: KPA (Somappa Gowda) – 1st, DAR (M.V. Veerabhadrappa) – 2nd and CAR (J. Dhanaprakash) – 3rd).

Non-Weapon Category: NCC Army (M. Bhuvan Lokesh) – 1st, NCC Navy (J. Yeshwanth Gowda) – 2nd, Excise (Vasantha) – 3rd.

Institutions: Police Public School (Navaneetha) – 1st, Navodaya School Boys Team (Gowtham) – 2nd and  Bharat Seva Dal Girls Team (J. Priya) – 3rd.

Band: DAR (Somashekar), KSRP (Nagendra) and CAR (Anthony Prakash).

