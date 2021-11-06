Reservation should exist as long as it is sought, says RSS leader

November 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang) is under attack, particularly from the Congress and some Dalit organisations, which allege that it is opposed to reservation in education and jobs, RSS Bengaluru Prachara Pramukh Radhakrishna Holla clarified that the RSS has a clear stand on the issue and wanted the reservation to exist as long as there are its seekers. Holla was speaking at the ‘Dialogue with Editors’ session held at Hotel Sandesh the Prince in Nazarbad here this morning.

Replying to a question on the RSS stand on the duration of reservation, Holla, who is also Bengaluru’s Vishwa Samvaada Trustee, said that there is no ambiguity in the RSS stand on the reservation issue.

Maintaining that the RSS was for reservation, he said that the people need not have any doubts on the RSS stand, as it wanted the Reservation to continue as it was needed.

Replying to another question on alleged political interventions of RSS, Holla said that the RSS always worked for a comprehensive and inclusive development of the country.

Pointing out that the RSS would give useful suggestions that supplements the integral growth of the country, he said that the RSS always engaged itself in upholding social and family values. He further said that the RSS has a clear vision on various issues such as Industrial Growth, Education, Environment, Ecology, Cattle Conservation, Domestic Values etc.

Responding to another query on recent demolition of temples in the State following a Supreme Court direction, Holla said that the RSS had told the Managements of many temples in 2018 itself for collecting and collating all available documents related to their existence. The RSS has also taken several measures for exploring and safeguarding all Hindu temples of Historical importance, he added.

Answering to allegations that the RSS was only an upper caste organisation, Holla dismissed the allegations as baseless and said that it only reflects the mindset of those making the allegations.

“The RSS is an organisation which believes in taking everyone along. It also does not discriminate between urban and rural population and also between regions and regional languages,” he asserted.

Referring to allegations that the Government’s National Education Policy (NEP) was driven by RSS ideology, Holla said that the RSS was for introduction of academics in Educational Institutions that inspires nationalism, self-reliance, self-subsistence and such others in keeping with modern advancements and requirements.

Responding to a query on the RSS stand on ‘Manusmriti,’ the Laws of Manu, which is believed to be the first ancient legal text, the RSS leader said that the RSS does not give importance for Manusmriti. “The RSS always gives prominence for the Indian Constitution and that is it,” he said categorically. The RSS has dreams of a peaceful, happy, prosperous and harmonious country, which it is always working for, he added.

Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Editor M. Govindegowda, Sadhvi Editor C. Maheshwaran and others took part in the session.