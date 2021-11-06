Do not give consent for marriage if you are below 18: BEO to girl students

November 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “Do not give your consent for marriage if you are below 18 years. Inform the Children Helpline or inform us if you are forced to get married by your parents or relatives,” advised North Zone Block Education Officer (BEO) Jagadish to girl students.

He was speaking at the Open House programme organised by Rural Literacy and Health Programme (RLHP) and Childline-1098 at the Government High School in HUDCO, Bannimantap, here recently during which the students were provided information on Children’s Helpline, Child Rights, Child Marriage and Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The BEO, apart from advising girl students to refuse child marriage, informed them that legal action would be taken against those pressurising minor girls for marriage and urged the students to inform Childline if they come across child marriage cases.

Pointing out that the names of those who inform about child marriages and atrocities against minor girls would not be revealed, Jagadish said that stringent action will be initiated against those conducting child marriages and a fine of Rs. 1 lakh can be imposed and two years jail sentence can also be awarded.

Block Resource Person (BRP) Shubha, Cluster Resource Person (CRP) Raghu, Child Development Project Officer Madhusudan, Prasanna Kumar of Special Children Police Unit, senior teacher K.N. Manju, Childline District Convenor Dhanraj, City Co-ordinator Shashikumar, student Amreen Taj and others were present.

At Yelwal Government PU College

At the Open House programme at Yelwal Government PU College, Yelwal Police Sub-Inspector H. Nikitha distributed handbills with the slogan ‘Naanu Balyavivaha Aguvudilla, Shikshege Guriyaguvudilla’ to thegirl students.

Speaking on the occasion, students should concentrate more on studies which will frame their career and added that it is inevitable for girls to be educated.

Pointing out that there were doubts of child marriages taking place in rural places, she said that boys and girls should not give their consent for marriage until they turn 18 (girls) and 21 (boys). If parents indulge in marriage of their minor daughter, it will be considered as child marriage and legal action will be initiated against them and also on the groom, the Sub-Inspector added.

Childline City Co-ordinator Shashikumar, who too spoke, said that Childline 1098 is an emergency phone number which is functional 24×7 and is a toll-free number to help children in distress.

Pointing out that the Childline-1098 in association with the Ministry of Women and Child, was functioning in city since 11 years by conducting awareness on child rights, Shashikumar said that Children Helpline – 1098 was working for the protection of children in distress. He also explained about sexual harassment on children.

Yelwal Government College Principal C.N. Kumar, Childline staff Ningaraju, M.M. Mahadeva, Sudhalakshmi, Mahadevappa, Jyothi, Sonia, Krishna, Raghavendra and others were present during the programme.