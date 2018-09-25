‘Respecting the dignity of women’
It was heartening to come across the slogan ‘Respecting the dignity of women’ painted on the HP domestic gas cylinder mentioning above it Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. It is, indeed, a very thoughtful advertising creative idea of HP Gas company giving due respect to dignity of women, linking how this PM Scheme has helped those underprivileged also to get benefit from the drudgery of smokeless cooking. HP to be congratulated for the initiative.

In fact, the above has just not remained as a slogan but it has been made a reality showing respect to the dignity of women, making her to lead a quality life, showing the government and society have real concern towards her. And this in essence is the real meaning of the above terms.

– K.Vijaya Kumar, V.V. Mohalla, 19.9.2018

Note: Painting this slogan is nothing but vote-catching gimmick and waste of money. How many poor women, whom this gimmick is targeting, know english or even Hindi or local language? And if they know, will they read it and discover their new-found dignity while they are humiliated and even raped in real-life situations? – KBG, Editor-in-Chief

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To "'Respecting the dignity of women'"

  1. Anil Seth says:
    September 26, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    I think the comment from KBG is unfair…its an initiative by GoI and HP. Having said that there are many who are now being educated and are learning what it means. Very surprised with the comment from Editor of this news paper.

