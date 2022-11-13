Retired IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni’s murder case: Demolition deadline ends; MCC to issue ultimatum

November 13, 2022

Government holiday, Sunday stop MCC from razing illegal structure

Mysore/Mysuru: Nov. 12 was the deadline issued by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to clear illegal construction by the neighbour of retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer late R.N. Kulkarni who paid with his life fighting against the illegality. The illegal structure was the motive behind the illustrious officer’s murder. Today is Nov. 13 and tomorrow, the MCC will issue an ultimatum to Madappa, the owner of the illegal structure to vacate and pull down the part of the unauthorised structure. What prompted the MCC to delay the demolition even after the expiry of the deadline is Government holidays.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that though the deadline ended yesterday (Nov. 12), the MCC could not take any action due to Government holiday on Nov. 12 due to Saint Kanakadasa Jayanti and Nov. 13 being a Sunday.

“Tomorrow (Nov. 14), the jurisdictional Revenue Officer of the MCC will personally visit the spot at Sharadadevinagar and issue an ultimatum to Madappa and his family members to remove the doors of the unauthorised portion of the building and demolish it by Tuesday. If Madappa fails to pay heed even to the ultimatum, then the MCC will waste no time and spring into action on Wednesday and demolish the full portion of the unauthorised structure which is in violation of the MCC’s building bylaws”, he said.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy added that the MCC will demolish the illegal part of the structure as per the Court order and will recover the demolition cost from Madappa’s family members. He further said that the MCC is making use of the holidays to prepare for demolition, while also following procedures.

Kulkarni was fatally knocked down intentionally by a car while he was on his usual evening stroll in Manasagangothri campus on Nov. 4. The Police, who began their investigation, thoroughly scrutinised the CCTV images when it was found that it was a planned murder.

Later, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta formed four teams to crack the case. Based on a complaint by Kukarni’s son-in law Sanjay Angadi which accused Madappa’s family members of plotting to kill his father-in law over the issue of illegal construction, the Police picked up Madappa’s younger son Manu for questioning, when he spilled the beans on his involvement in the planned murder.

Later, based on Manu’s confession, the Police took Manu’s friend Varun Gowda into custody, when the whole plot of the planned murder of the former IB officer was unearthed. Kulkarni had strongly objected to his neighbour Madappa constructing walls adjacent to his (Kulkarni) house without leaving set-back which was in violation of building bylaws.