Revenue Minister Ashoka visits quake-hit areas in Kodagu

July 8, 2022

Warns people not to go against nature

Madikeri: “No one should go against nature as it very dangerous to all,” opined Revenue Minister R. Ashoka.

The Minister was speaking during his visit to quake-hit areas in Chembu village in the district yesterday to have first-hand information about the situation and inspecting the quake-hit spots.

“The Government is ready to tackle any situation and even the District Administration has made preparations to face rainy season. There is no need to panic,” the Minister said.

Minister Ashoka, who visited Chembu village, which was rocked by a series of quakes, provided a compensation cheque for Rs. 24,000 to one Akkamma, who had lost her house.

Meanwhile, MLA K.G. Bopaiah told Minister Ashoka that heavy rain was pounding Kodagu continuously causing damages to which Ashoka instructed the officials to shift people to safety if there were possibilities of danger lurking in these places.

The Minister later visited the damaged National Highway near Karthoje and collected information from officials. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials told the Minister that temporary repair works is being undertaken at present and permanent repairs would be taken up only after the rainy season ends.

Speaking to media persons, Minister Ashoka, disclosing about the compensation slabs being provided by the Government, said that Rs. 5 lakh compensation will be provided for complete house collapse and Rs. 50,000 for partial damage.

Pointing out that instructions in this regard has been sent to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of rain-hit districts, Ashoka said that there is no dearth for money in the Government and added that adequate compensation will be provided for those who have lost their house and also for those whose houses have been damaged due to rains.

An official order in this regard would be passed once he reaches Bengaluru, the Minister said.

Stating that experts have provided report pertaining to last year’s natural calamity and precautionary steps to be taken, Ashoka said that developmental works in Kodagu should be taken up based on the experts’ report.

“Vigil should be kept over home stays functioning without following rules and regulations. Home stays should operate without harming or causing damage to nature and environment,” he added.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr. Satish, Zilla Panchayat (ZP)CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Western Ghats Conservation Task Force President Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa, DFO Poovaiah, NHAI Chief Engineer Ramendra, PWD officials and others accompanied the Minister.

Geologists inspect quake-hit places

A team of geologists from Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), who visited the quake-hit regions of Kodagu yesterday, conducted an inspection.

The team comprising Dr. Sanjeev of GIS, senior geologist V. Rahul, Dr. G.S. Srinivas Reddy of KSNDMC, geologist S. Jagadish, Srivalsa Kolathayar of Suratkal NITK’s Civil Engineering Department, Dr. Srikumar and others visited Karike, Chembu, Peraje and other quake-hit places and conducted a study.