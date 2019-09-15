Rs. 5.7 crore worth Dasara civil works begin in a jiffy

September 15, 2019

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has begun the civil works worth Rs. 5.7 crore as part of Dasara at various places in the city, in a hurried manner.

Even though dues of last year’s Dasara to the tune of crores are pending to be paid to the contractors, MCC based on the assurance given by District in-charge Minister V. Somanna that dues will be cleared, has called for tenders and quietly directed the contractors to commence the work.

The work order has been issued with the condition that the work that commenced must be completed within 15 days or latest by Sept.30. A few of them have started work from Thursday itself, said MCC Executive Engineer B. Nagaraju.

An engineer overseeing the work as workers spread jelly on the road near Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarbad.

In Bannimantap-Hudco Layout, earth work worth Rs. 40 lakh has begun and MCC Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde inspected the works recently.

The road near Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad is being asphalted and painting of curb stones and other civil works have commenced (Rs.35 lakh), Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road lane painting (Rs.12 lakh), filling of potholes in and around Ballal Circle (Rs.5 lakh), the road from Ballal Circle to Chamundipuram Circle on JLB Road (Rs.5 lakh), asphalting of road near Chamundipuram Circle (Rs.11 lakh) and including repair of small roads connecting Irwin Road, all put together worth Rs. 5.7 crore, is going on briskly.

Workers plucking weeds on the footpath near FTS Circle.

Besides, under the 14th Finance Committee grant the work on all the major roads to be completed by Sept.30 has been going on at a fast pace.

The civil works going on under the supervision of engineers including that of the Zonal Office-1’s Bharat, 6’s Nagaraj and 7’s Srinivas. Executive Engineer Nagaraju is visiting the spots and inspecting the works. The respective ward Corporators are launching the works.