Rs.60 crore project approved for development works in the district

Mysore: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister H.D. Revanna has approved an additional fund of over Rs.60 crore for development works in city and the district.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Minister’s office in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, yesterday which was attended by District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Parliamentary Secretary Thippeswamy, PWD Secretary Krishna Reddy, KRDCL MD Shivakumar and others.

The additional fund would cover development of Sagarakatte – K.R. Nagar Road which would reduce the travel distance between Mysuru and K.R. Nagar by 16 km to just 25 km, guest house at Hunsur; bridge across Lakshmanatheertha river in Hunsur; development of road to Arkeshwaraswami Temple in K.R. Nagar and a good auditorium at Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru.

The effort of Minister G.T. Devegowda over a long period for developing road from Sagarakatte to K.R. Nagar has now borne fruit.

