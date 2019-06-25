Rs.60 crore project approved for development works in the district
News

Rs.60 crore project approved for development works in the district

Mysore: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister H.D. Revanna has approved an additional fund of over Rs.60 crore for development works in city and the district.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Minister’s office in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, yesterday which was attended by District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Parliamentary Secretary Thippeswamy, PWD Secretary Krishna Reddy, KRDCL MD Shivakumar and others.

The additional fund would cover development of Sagarakatte – K.R. Nagar Road which would reduce the travel distance between Mysuru and K.R. Nagar by 16 km to just 25 km, guest house at Hunsur; bridge across Lakshmanatheertha river in Hunsur; development of road to Arkeshwaraswami Temple in K.R. Nagar and a good auditorium at Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru.

The effort of Minister G.T. Devegowda over a long period for developing road from Sagarakatte to K.R. Nagar has now borne fruit.

June 25, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching