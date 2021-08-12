Rules are not same for all !
Voice of The Reader

August 12, 2021

Sir,

The news item “Rule enforcer turns rule breaker!” appearing in Star of Mysore dated Aug.5 shows the dismissive approach and attitude of Government officials misusing their power.

The blatant violation of an officer, who is supposed to strictly enforce COVID norms, need to be probed and punished.

Issuing a show cause notice to the hotel where the function was held is only an eye-wash to protect the erring officer.

There are definitely officers superior to a Tahsildar in a district who can issue the notice to the erring Tahsildar (Mandya) and a Tahsildar (Srirangapatna) need not issue a notice to another Tahsildar as stated by the Mandya Deputy Commissioner.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 10.8.2021

  1. boregowda says:
    August 12, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    This photo makes us believe that there is no Covid and the lone lady with the mask should resign

