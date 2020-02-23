Saptapadi: Publicity vehicle launched

February 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With two months to go for the Government’s ambitious ‘Saptapadi’ mass marriage programme (Apr. 26), Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) B.R. Poornima launched the publicity vehicle in front of Trineshwara Swamy Temple in Mysore Palace premises here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the mass-marriage programme will take place atop Chamundi Hill on April.26. Noting that the initiative is aimed at helping the poor and low-income families, she said that the mass-marriage programme will be a boon to farmers and the working class. Bemoaning that many parents are turning debtors after spending huge sums of money for conducting marriages of their wards, Poornima said that the Government’s ‘Saptapadi’ initiative will ease the financial burden of lower middle-class and poor families.

Pointing out that the Government will be conducting the mass marriage at all ‘A’ Grade Muzrai Temples across the State on April. 26, the ADC said that 22 brides and grooms have registered for the mass marriage so far. Maintaining that the mass marriage is not restricted to any community or religion, she said that though the mass marriage will be simple in nature, all rituals and traditional practices will be followed. Interested brides and grooms can register by Mar. 27. The bridegroom will be given Rs. 5,000 for dhoti, shirt and a garland, while the bride will be given Rs.10,000 to purchase saree and blouse, and will be given a 8 gm-gold ‘Thali,’ she said.

Continuing, she said that the Revenue Department will keep Rs.10,000 as fixed deposit in the name of the bride under ‘Adarsha Vivaha’ scheme. Also, the Social Welfare Department will provide a financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 to SC community couples. Eligible bridegrooms with the minimum age of 21 years and brides who have attained the age of 18 years can register before Mar. 27 along with supporting documents, the ADC said.

Chamundeshwari Temple Executive Officer (EO) Yathiraj Sampatkumaran, Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Govindaraju, Chamundeshwari Temple Chief Priest Sashisekhar Dr. Dikshit and others were present.

