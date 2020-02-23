Saptapadi: Publicity vehicle launched
News

Saptapadi: Publicity vehicle launched

February 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With two months to go for the Government’s ambitious ‘Saptapadi’ mass marriage programme (Apr. 26), Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) B.R. Poornima launched the publicity vehicle in front of Trineshwara Swamy Temple in Mysore Palace premises here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the mass-marriage programme will take place atop Chamundi Hill on April.26. Noting that the initiative is aimed at helping the poor and low-income families, she said that the mass-marriage programme will be a boon to farmers and the working class. Bemoaning that many parents are turning debtors after spending huge sums of money for conducting marriages of their wards, Poornima said that the Government’s ‘Saptapadi’ initiative will ease the financial burden of lower middle-class and poor families.

Pointing out that the Government will be conducting the mass marriage at all ‘A’ Grade Muzrai Temples across the State on April. 26, the ADC said that 22 brides and grooms have registered for the mass marriage so far. Maintaining that the  mass marriage is not restricted to any community or religion, she said that though the mass marriage will be simple in nature, all rituals and traditional practices will be followed. Interested brides and grooms can register by Mar. 27. The bridegroom will be given Rs. 5,000 for dhoti, shirt and a garland, while the bride will be given Rs.10,000 to purchase saree and blouse, and will be given a 8 gm-gold ‘Thali,’ she said.

Continuing, she said that the Revenue Department will keep Rs.10,000 as fixed deposit in the name of the bride under ‘Adarsha Vivaha’ scheme. Also, the Social Welfare Department will provide a financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 to SC community couples. Eligible bridegrooms with the minimum age of 21 years and brides who have attained the age of 18 years can register before Mar. 27 along with supporting documents, the ADC said.

READ ALSO  Chopper sound disturbs elephants: Forest Department concerned

Chamundeshwari Temple Executive Officer (EO) Yathiraj Sampatkumaran, Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Govindaraju, Chamundeshwari Temple Chief Priest Sashisekhar Dr. Dikshit and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching