Save Soil Movement: Sadhguru to address Mysureans on June 19

June 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru is all geared up to give a rousing welcome to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who will be entering the city on June 19 after completing the 100-day lone motorcycle journey as part of Save Soil Movement undertaken by the Sadhguru.

Disclosing this at a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city this morning, Isha Foundation volunteer Swamy Tavisa said that the Sadhguru will be addressing a large gathering at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri on Sunday between 7.30 pm and 9 pm.

The Save Soil Movement has touched billions of people while 74 countries have agreed to save their nation’s soil. Ever since the Sadhguru undertook the 100-day journey across 27 nations on Mar. 21, over 2.8 billion people have spoken about saving soil and over 15 lakh children in the country have written to the Prime Minister, urging him to save the nation’s soil.

Isha Foundation volunteers Hrushab Kashyap and Udaya Ravi were present at the press meet.

Those interested may register for free at: savesoil.org/mysuru

Searching