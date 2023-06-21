Scenic Brindavan Gardens dotted with over 2,000 Yoga performers

June 21, 2023

Many students from schools brought to venue in goods tempos, sparking outrage

Srirangapatna: Over 2,000 performed Yoga amidst the scenic premises of Brindavan Gardens at KRS this morning as part of the Ninth International Day of Yoga organised by Mandya District Administration.

However, due to severe lapses by the organisers, the performance was delayed by more than one hour and it finally began at 7.45 am. Long speeches by dignitaries took a lot of time and children were forced to wait. Restless children were seen getting bored listening to speeches early in the morning.

Children from various interior parts of Mandya and surrounding villages started from their homes as early as 4.30 am and 5 am to reach the KRS Dam at 6 am as they had been told by the organisers and their teachers. Though the gates of the Brindavan Gardens were opened at 6 am, there was lack of order as the crowd lined up in a haphazard way and there was no one to guide them.

Finally, the organisers realised the lapse and hurriedly arranged the lines and asked the children to sit in a particular order. Children had to bring their own Yoga mats and the annual practice of the District Administration to hand over free T-Shirts was discontinued this time.

The speeches by dignitaries began at around 6.50 am and went on till 7.45 am. The Yoga performance concluded at 8.30 am and students had to rush back to their schools on time after breakfast at 9 am while the VIPs on stage had already consumed fresh fruit juices. Hundreds of hungry children were trying their best to keep standing as they were exhausted.

Shockingly, several children were brought to the venue in goods tempos from their schools. Students from Morarji Desai School in Gangaguru arrived in a goods tempo, sparking outrage.