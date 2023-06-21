Yoga at Mysore Palace

June 21, 2023

Students, Yoga enthusiasts, public pledge to promote Yoga, wellness

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of people from all walks of life performed Yoga at the Mysore Palace this morning as part of the Ninth International Day of Yoga (IDY). Mysuru District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Department of AYUSH, Mysore Palace Board, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Yoga Federations and various Yoga Associations, schools and colleges and non-governmental organisations participated in the event, demonstrating their commitment to promote Yoga, happiness and wellness.

This year, the global celebration of IDY is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The theme of 2023 Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family.’ It expresses the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

The Yoga programme at Mysore Palace began at 6.25 am and the gates of the Palace were opened at 6 am. People who had arrived from various parts of the city parked their vehicles at Doddakere Maidan, CADA Office and surrounding areas where the parking had been arranged by the Police. Free breakfast was arranged by the District Administration and over 10,000 plates were used as such, the organisers kept the participation figure of 10,000.

The performance began with prayer and loosening exercises including neck bending, trunk movement and knee movement. Later, Yogāsanas including Tādāsana,` Vṛikṣāsana, Pāda-Hastāsana, Ardha Chạkrāsana, Trikoṇāsana, Bhadrāsana, Ardha Uṣṭrāsana, Vakrāsana, Bhujangāsana, Pavanamuktāsana, Kapālabhāti and Prāṇāyāma.

Before the Yoga performance, a stage programme was held where the event was inaugurated by Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, President of Adichunchanagiri Shakha Mutt, Mysuru, in the presence of Fr. Robin and Janab Tajmul Tanveer of Jamat-e-Islam.

MP Pratap Simha, who was also present during the inauguration, stated that practising Yoga enhances mental and physical well-being of individuals. He reflected on the endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to declare June 21 as World Yoga Day at the United Nations, which garnered support from numerous countries. Consequently, it has now become a global celebration.

Highlighting Mysuru’s reputation as the City of Yoga, MP Simha encouraged individuals to incorporate Yoga into their daily lives in order to experience its plentiful benefits.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda mentioned that when they were young, they used to watch thespian Dr. Rajkumar practising Yoga. “Yoga provides vitality to the body, reduces mental stress, and helps maintain a joyful state throughout the day. Dr. Rajkumar emphasised the importance of introducing Yoga to the soldiers serving the country,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra spoke about the worldwide recognition and fame that Yoga has achieved. Mysuru is renowned for Yoga and has made significant contributions to its practice. He stressed the health benefits of Yoga and mentioned the effective functioning of various Yoga organisations in promoting the ancient Indian practice.

Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji expressed the need to once again establish Mysuru as the global centre for Yoga. He stressed on the power of Yoga to control the mind. Yoga has gained prominence in 186 countries worldwide, and it originated in India and actively practised by ancient sages.

Prominent figures present at the event included MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa. City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and others.