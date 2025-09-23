Seniors Be Alert !
News

Seniors Be Alert !

September 23, 2025
  • More cases of senior citizens extorted using fake accidents as ruse emerging
  • 71 yr. old forced to pay Rs. 61,500

Mysore/Mysuru: Fake accident extortion gangs continue to operate in Mysuru city with scant fear of the law, targeting vulnerable senior citizens driving alone.

On Aug. 22, a 71-year-old Brindavan Extension resident (name withheld on request) fell victim to such a scam in broad daylight. Around 10.50 am, the senior citizen was returning home after dropping his wife at Surya Bakery Circle in Hebbal in his Wagon-R car. After passing High-Tension Road and Trinethra Circle, he stopped near a fish stall to buy fish. As the vendor was absent, he decided to wait inside his car.

Suddenly, a youth — around 27-28 years old — opened the car door and sat in the front passenger seat. Before the shocked senior citizen could react, the youth, identifying himself as ‘Ravi’ and speaking in Urdu-mixed Kannada, accused him of causing an accident near Vidyavardhaka College                        by driving recklessly.

The youth claimed that his friend was grievously injured and demanded Rs. 4 lakh for treatment. When the senior citizen firmly denied any involvement, the accused snatched his mobile phone and demanded money.

The terrified victim handed over Rs. 1,500 cash from his wallet. Sensing his fear, the youth escalated his threats, abusing him and warning that he would summon a crowd to set the car on fire unless more money was paid.

The senior citizen was then forced to share his banking code. Under duress, he transferred Rs. 30,000 online. Not stopping there, the youth coerced another transfer of Rs. 30,000, bringing the total extortion amount to Rs. 60,000 online and Rs. 1,500 in cash.

READ ALSO  Breakthrough in fake accident, real robbery case: Three interrogated

After collecting the money, the youth fled. The victim lodged a complaint at V.V. Puram Police Station. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

