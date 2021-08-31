Seven persons including TN MLA’s son killed in road mishap

August 31, 2021

Bengaluru: In a deadly road accident, two members of the family of DMK MLA Y. Prakash, along with four others, died on-the-spot after their high-end car crashed into an electric pole at Koramangala here early Tuesday.

Karuna Sagar (31) and Bindu (28), son and would-be-daughter-in-law of MLA Prakash, who were travelling in the Q3 Audi car, along with others, were killed, Police said.

Other deceased have been identified as Ishita (21), Dr. Danusha (21), Akahshay Goel, Utsav (23) and Rohit (23). They were residents of Kerala, Haryana, Hubballi in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, they said. As many as six people died on-the-spot, while another died on the way to a hospital, Police said.

None of the deceased, including the driver had fasten their seat belts and the airbags did not blow up after the car crashed into the electric pole, the Police said and added that three were sitting in the front seat and four others were sitting at the rear seat, whereas the capacity of the car was for four passengers.

The car belongs to Sanjivini Blue Metals located at Hosur, which makes hollow bricks and M Sand, Police said.