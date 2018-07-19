Shiroor Mutt Seer dies in Udupi after food poisoning

Mangaluru: One of the Seers of the famous Udupi Ashta Mutts, Sri Lakshmivara Theertha of Shiroor Mutt passed away this morning due to suspected food poisoning at Kasturba Memorial Hospital in Manipal. A press release from the Hospital this morning said that traces of poison were found inside the seer’s body. Dr. Avinash Shetty from the Hospital confirmed about the poison traces and told reporters that the matter was reported to the Police.

Lakshmivara Theertha (55) was the 30th seer of Shiroor Mutt and was in the news recently as he had expressed the desire of contesting from Udupi Assembly seat on BJP ticket. However, the BJP convinced the seer not to contest and gave the ticket to K. Raghupathi Bhat who eventually won the seat.

Lakshmivara was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kasturba Hospital last night following health complications caused due to food poisoning.

According to sources, the seer suffered severe food poisoning after he had food with college students who were at the premises of Shiroor village to plant saplings.

The Seer was immediately rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Kasturba Hospital.

The Shiroor Seer, who ascended the Paryaya Peetha for the third time in 2010-12, was in the news recently over the issue of idols of presiding deities of his Mutt. The Seer had given the idols of the presiding deities of his Mutt to Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior Seer of Admar Mutt, few months ago, for keeping at the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Krishna Mutt as the former was ill.

After his recovery, he sought the idols. But the Seers of the six of the Ashta Mutts refused to hand over the idols and put a condition that the Shiroor Seer should appoint a junior Seer. This was not acceptable to the Shiroor Seer, who even threatened to file a criminal case on the issue on July 16.

Meanwhile, Ravikiran Murdeshwara, advocate to Seer of Shiroor Mutt said the Seer had expressed fears to his life since he was planning to go against the Seers of Ashta Mutts.

“He had come my office on June 22 and for about two hours, he discussed with me about the happenings in Udupi Mutt. He had also expressed threat to his life,” he told reporters this morning.

The Seer was initiated into ‘Sanyasa Ashrama’ at the age of eight years. He performed three Paryayas (1978-80, 1994-96) and 2010-12) at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple during his 47 years as head of the Shiroor Mutt. He was also known for decorating the idol of Lord Krishna at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in different styles in a beautiful manner.

He also knew swimming, played drums and was trained in karate. He played drums with the noted drummer Sivamani at Shiroor just a month ago, with whom he was planning to start a music school. A foundation stone for it was laid last month.