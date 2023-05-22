Sky Watch by COSMOS

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS), Mysuru, Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and University of Mysore (UoM), have organised a Sky Watch Event at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri, tomorrow (May 23) from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm.
For details, contact N. Amoghavarsha, Project Associate-I: COSMOS, on Mob: 63621-59474.
Space Tourism is going to be launched in India by a startup called Space Aura.Already 4 seats are reserved. Of the total 6 tourists plus one pilot for spaceship.According to reports each seat costs approx INR 50 lakhs for a 1 hour flight experience in space.The flights might start in 2026.This will be the new frontier for tourism for Generation Alpha to explore.Is any couple from Mysuru going to book the other two seats becoming the first Mysureans in space.