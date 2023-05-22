In Briefs

Sky Watch by COSMOS

May 22, 2023

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS), Mysuru, Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and University of Mysore (UoM), have organised a Sky Watch Event at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri, tomorrow (May 23) from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

For details, contact N. Amoghavarsha, Project Associate-I: COSMOS, on Mob: 63621-59474.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Sky Watch by COSMOS”

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    May 22, 2023 at 6:45 pm

    Space Tourism is going to be launched in India by a startup called Space Aura.Already 4 seats are reserved. Of the total 6 tourists plus one pilot for spaceship.According to reports each seat costs approx INR 50 lakhs for a 1 hour flight experience in space.The flights might start in 2026.This will be the new frontier for tourism for Generation Alpha to explore.Is any couple from Mysuru going to book the other two seats becoming the first Mysureans in space.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching