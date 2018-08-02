Slashed Shatabdi fares increases revenue for Railways
Railway Board directs other divisions to follow Mysuru model

Mysuru: The discounted fare in Shatabdi train between Mysuru and Bengaluru has not only increased the passenger traffic between the two cities but even the revenue has gone up.

According to the Railway sources, the revenue in the year 2017 due to slash in fares in the Shatabdi train has increased when compared to the previous year. In 2016, the fare for AC-3 (chair car) between Mysuru and Bengaluru was brought down from Rs.490 to Rs.260. Since then the number of people travelling between the two cities increased.

If the Railways take interest in providing passenger amenities, provide comfortable service at affordable cost, the commuters will not only show interest in rail travel but the relationship between the Railways and the passengers will also improve, feel the Railway Department officials.

Motivated by the success of the Shatabdi train between Mysuru-Bengaluru, the Railway Board has directed other Railway divisions to follow this model, it is said.

The revenue earned in the Shatabdi train between Mysuru-Bengaluru (Train No. 12008/ 12007) from January to December 2016 was Rs.45.98 crore. During the same period in 2017, the revenue went up to Rs.51.29 crore. It is to be noted here that even after giving discount the Department earned more.

