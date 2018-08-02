Woman stranded in Shimla to be brought to city tonight

Mysuru: A woman from Periyapatna, who was lodged at Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation at Shimla, will be brought to Mysuru tonight to be reunited with her family. She is expected to arrive in city at 9.30 pm.

The Mysuru District Administration that was making all efforts to bring Saraswathi alias Padma back to her hometown has succeeded in its efforts. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Women and Child Welfare Department and Health Department coordinated with the Himachal hospital authorities and the Shimla administration to bring Saraswathi to Mysuru.

It may be recalled here that Star of Mysore, on July 15, had published a report ‘Periyapatna woman, who disappeared two years ago, to reunite with family soon’. The report highlighted the plight of 40-year-old Saraswathi from Makanahalli Palya near Kampalapura at Periyapatna who went missing two years ago. Saraswathi had boarded a train from Channarayapatna and reached Chandigarh and then New Delhi. Later she was shifted to Rajendra Prasad Hospital at Kangra in Himachal Pradesh from where she was shifted to Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation.

Following reports in the media, the Mysuru District Administration decided to bring Saraswathi to Mysuru and the process was initiated by the DC. A team was formed under the leadership of Dr. Manju Prasad, District Mental Health Project Officer, Manjula Patil of Women and Child Development Department, Saraswathi’s brother Mahadevu and a woman Constable.

The team was sent to Shimla on Tuesday (July 31) and the team is expected to reach Mysuru tonight. Saraswathi was given a warm farewell by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jayaram Thakur. Incidentally, the CM’s wife Sahana Thakur is a Kannadiga and hails from Bengaluru.

Receiving Saraswathi at the CM’s house, Jayaram Thakur and his wife felicitated Saraswathi with the traditional shawl and Himachal cap. Sadhana, who hails from Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, spoke to the team and Saraswathi in Kannada and wished them good luck.

After meeting the CM, the team has headed towards Mysuru and is expected to take a flight to Bengaluru at 3.30 pm. Saraswathi will be brought to Mysuru at around 9.30 pm today and will be sheltered at Shakthidhama (rehabilitation centre for women) at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Yogesh and District Health Officer Dr. B. Basavaraju said that Saraswathi was healthy and needed rest. He said that Saraswathi will be at Shakthidhama till a proper house will be built for her family at Makanahalli Palya. “We have visited her place at Makanahalli Palya and have spoken to her family members. As her family has expressed inability to take her back now as Saraswathi’s mother’s house has collapsed, we are accommodating her at Shakthidhama,” they said.