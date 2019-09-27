Slurp! Wild coriander leaves, turmeric to spice up tribal food

September 27, 2019

Mysuru: Tribal food section at ‘Dasara Aahara Mela’ to be held at Scouts and Guides Grounds will have new inclusions with more delicious Bamboo Biriyani to tickle the taste buds of foodies.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, Karnataka Adivasi Rakshana Parishat State President M. Krishnaiah revealed that special wild coriander leaves, curry leaves and turmeric usually grown in forests would be used to spice up the popular bamboo biriyani to give a new look and rare and exotic taste. He said that tribal foods are being served at ’Aahara Mela’ since 2014 and has been very popular.

Continuing, Krishnaiah said that the exclusively and traditionally decorated stall would deliver ‘Haadi Mane Oota’ (tribal home food) with authentic tribal delicacies other than Bamboo Biriyani like boiled sweet potato with honey, ‘Bidirakki Payasa’, ‘Makali Beru tea’ and crab soup with ragi balls. They will be priced at Rs. 50 (a bowl), Rs. 50 (a cup), Rs. 20 (a cup) and Rs. 100 (a plate) with the popular Bamboo Biriyani at Rs. 180 a plate, he said.

Krishnaiah further said that Nagamma will be back with her herbal medicines. She sells herbal medicines and medicines to cure skin diseases. Nagamma, a nature therapist or Naati Vaidya, will come from Doddabettageri Village in Dubare Forest of Kodagu district to provide medicines to visitors. Krishnaiah added that a 30-member team would be readying the stall and prepare food for visitors.

