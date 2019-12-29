Soulful rendering by Pallavi and troupe
News

December 29, 2019

Mysuru: Kannada playback singer and theatre personality M.D. Pallavi and troupe entertained the gathering at the Flower Show venue in Mysore Palace premises yesterday, with their soulful rendering of Kannada Bhavageete (poetry and light music). The event was organised as part of the ongoing Winter Festival in city.

The singer, granddaughter of the famous theatre personality A.S. Murthy, rendered a number of popular Kannada melodies including ‘Ettana maamara ettana kogile,’ ‘Amma naanu devarane,’ ‘Kaanadaa kadalige,’ ‘Neenillade nanagenide,’ ‘Deepavu ninnade gaaliyu ninnade’ and other poetic and light music melodies penned by Kannada poets.

While Pallavi rendered each song with soft and rich tonal variations, very apt orchestral support was given by Shabir Ahmad and Srikrishna Udupa on keyboard, Ramesh on flute, Pradyumna on tabla and Shekhar on dolak.

Earlier, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath inaugurated the event. Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya, Treasurer Samiulla, ACP Chandrashekar and others were present.

Cultural programmes at Palace postponed

As the Government has announced three-day State mourning following the demise of Pejawar Seer Sri Vishvesha Theertha Swamiji, the cultural events organised at the Mysore Palace premises as part of the ongoing Winter Festival today and tomorrow have been postponed to Jan.1 and 2.

However, Flower Show at the Palace is open for public but there will be no illumination of the Palace on Dec.29 and 30.

The ‘Srinivasa Nritya Vaibhava’ by 110 members of Sunita Chandrakumar’s Raghuleela Sangeetha Mandira, which was scheduled for today will be held on Jan.1 and ‘Harsha Dhwani Sangeetha Sanje’ by Sriharsha of SaReGaMaPa fame and  SaReGaMaPa and Kannada Kogile team will be held on Jan.2 from 7 pm to 9 pm.

