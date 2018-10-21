South India’s biggest Ravan Dahan at ISKCON

Mysuru: More than 15,000 devotees participated in the South Indian biggest Ravan Dahan organised by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Jayanagar, as part of its 9th annual Dasara festival celebrations commemorating the pastime of the victory of Lord Rama over the evil King Ravana on Oct.19.

Renowned vocalist Sangeetha Vidyanidhi Dr. Vidyabhushana performed Sangeetha Seva by singing ‘Haridasa Kirtans’ for the pleasure of their Lordships and assembled devotees.

Presiding the ceremony, Sri Madhu Pandit Das, President of ISKCON Bengaluru and Chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation, said: “There is always a war within our own heart, between good and evil. The destruction of Ravana by Lord Rama represents the destruction of evil within oneself and in the society at large. By adopting the process of chanting of the holy name of the Lord, one can destroy the evil within in the form of lust, anger, greed and pride.”

Followed by this was the eye-captivating vista of Sri Krishna and Balarama adorned as Sri Rama and Lakshmana going on a joyous ride on the ‘Gaja Vahana’ while the devotees enjoyed pulling the chariot singing Hare Krishna Mantra.

The burning of 60 ft. high effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarana and Meghanad marking the victory of Lord Rama over Rakshasa Ravana and also to indicate the victory of truth over evil was a spectacular excitement for the devotees. The crowd gathered in thousands displayed loud exultations as the effigies burnt down to the sound of firecrackers.

Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, Sr. Vice-President of ISKCON Bengaluru, along with Sri Stoka Krishna Dasa, President of Hare Krishna Movement-Chennai and Sri Jai Chaitanya Dasa, President of ISKCON Mysuru, participated in the celebration.