Tourist rush continues; gate collections surge

Mysuru: The city is witnessing a large number of tourist footfalls. Visitors are flooding Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill and Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir even after two days of the culmination of Dasara festivities.

As schools and colleges will be reopened from tomorrow after Dasara vacation, visitors thronged the tourist spots along with their children and family numbers today too. Increasing tourist flow is, however, causing traffic jams in and around Mysore Palace, Zoo, Chamundi Hill and busy commercial streets and arterial roads. The Police have diverted traffic in many places to facilitate easy traffic movement.

Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens or the Mysuru Zoo that had registered 45,400 visitors yesterday recorded 21,000 footfalls by 12.30 pm today. Zoo authorities earned entry fee collection of Rs. 33 lakh in one day yesterday.

Chamundi Hill also witnessed a large number of visitors. Over 12,000 devotees, tourists from both inside and outside the State thronged the temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari by this afternoon. Huge number vehicles were seen parked on the side from Devikere atop the Hill.

The Mysore Palace, the top most must-see location was also flooded with huge number of visitors. As many as 32,886 people visited the Palace yesterday and Palace Board had collected Rs. 15.56 lakh in a single day yesterday. Over 12,000 visitors were recorded this afternoon.

The Palace had registered 1,02,479 visitors including children, foreigners, tourists from outside the State during the 10-day Dasara last year. But this year, the tourist footfalls touched 1,11,900 during 10 days with an increase of 9,421 visitors.

The Brindavan Gardens is also witnessing the highest number of visitors this year with its special 3D mapping projection and special lighting arrangements as main attractions.

Meanwhile, all hotels in are fully booked till tonight. Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayana Gowda said that the numbers were encouraging. “Tourists are continuing to visit the city and the rush will continue till a day as all the hotels are booked till Sunday night,” he said.