Spadework to supply piped natural gas begins

December 12, 2021

Pipelines already laid to 140 houses in Hebbal; 6,000 households to get supply by March 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The ambitious project of procuring cooking gas through pipeline at home through Piped Natural Gas (PNG) that was announced in September this year has begun and works are on to lay pipelines and metres to houses in Hebbal. The project will be realised by 2023 where over 40,000 homes in Mysuru will get the supply in the first phase.

Once the first phase is complete, works will begin for the second phase where the rest of the city will be covered. When piped gas starts flowing into kitchens, the woes of booking cooking gas cylinders, waiting for supply and carrying it to top floors will all be things of the past. The Centre had sanctioned piped gas projects to Mangaluru and Bengaluru and now it has been sanctioned to Mysuru.

Pipeline-laying works are going on at Hebbal, Lakshmikanthanagar, Mayura Circle and Cauvery Circle and as of now, over 140 houses have been covered and there are over 6,000 houses in this area. All the 6,000 houses will have gas connections by March next year (2022) and over 70 percent of the population have opted for the gas supply.

Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar

AG&P Pratham India, the city gas distribution arm of the Singapore-headquartered AG&P Group, has bagged the tender to supply piped gas for Mysuru and the supply plant is being set up at Hebbal.

A dream project of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, the project, once fully realised, would cover Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.

The main pipeline for the project has already been laid from Bengaluru to Mysuru via Bidadi and the length of the pipeline is 104 km and the pipeline has reached Hebbal. From Hebbal, pipelines will have to be laid for seven kilometres till the Columbia Asia Hospital and from Hebbal till Bandipalya, covering a distance of 19 km.

The LCNG (Liquid to Compressed Natural Gas) Hebbal storage and supply plant is being set up with an investment of Rs. 600 crore and already giant white storage tanks have come up there. One more LCNG station will come up at Nanjangud and in Mandya, an LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) satellite station will be established.

Along with laying pipelines to individual houses, meters are also being fixed to measure the consumption. Households that require connections will have to register first and for this, Aadhaar details and electricity bills are mandatory. Pipeline and meters will be installed free of cost and once installed, Rs. 6,000 will have to be paid as deposit.

Monthly cost of Rs. 700

Once the gas supply starts to the kitchens, Rs. 2,000 would be charged as service charge and Rs. 4,000 would be refunded. Every month, Rs. 700 has to be paid for the gas supply. Natural gas is also used in households as PNG. Initially, the response by the residents was lukewarm and all their doubts and apprehensions were cleared, AG&P Pratham India project officer in Mysuru told Star of Mysore.

“When the meters are fixed and also when the pipelines are drawn into the kitchens, a good ventilated space is chosen and the pipes are fixed from outside the house for additional safety. Also, safety offices with surveillance teams will be established at regular intervals of five kilometres. Any issue will be attended to within 10 to 15 minutes,” he added.

Exclusivity period of 25 years

AG&P Pratham India has bagged the contract and approval from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board that regulates the refining, processing, storage, transportation, distribution, marketing and sale of petroleum, petroleum products and natural gas.

As per the contract, the company is allowed an exclusivity period of 25 years for laying, building and expanding infrastructure for supplying natural gas in gaseous, liquid and compressed format.

Under the eight-year infrastructure plan for Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, gas will be supplied to five lakh households and 171 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will be established.

Natural gas is lighter than air and highly combustible. It has lower environmental impact when compared with other types of fuel. It is a safe fuel as it operates at low pressure and it is not stored in cylinders. It burns completely with no residue.