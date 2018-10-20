Spectators go frenzy over Daredevil Stunts, Dazzling Fireworks

Guv inaugurates Torch Light Parade

Mysuru: Daredevil stunts on motorcycle and acrobatics by Indian Military personnel and Policemen, dazzling fireworks, fire cracker sound, laser light show at Torch Light Parade that held at Bannimantap Parade Grounds marked the finale of the 409th 10-day Dasara festivities here last night.

The Torch Light Parade, organised as part of the final day of cultural event, began after the conclusion of the Jumboo Savari procession. The hour-long event followed by cultural fiesta was the culmination of the grand victory procession, led by caparisoned elephants from the Mysore Palace to Bannimantap Grounds, five km away, marking the triumph of good over evil on the auspicious Vijayadashmi day.

Cheered by a large number of spectators, the show began after the National Anthem by Police Band. Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala inaugurated the Parade by receiving the 21 gun salute and inspecting the parade presented by the Police personnel.

The Governor received the guard of honour from 18 troupes of Police including Mounted Police, KSRP, CAR, DAR, NCC and others.

The death-defying bike stunts performed by Indian Army’s Military Police Motorcycle Stunt Unit known as ‘Shwet Ashw’ (White Horse) led by Subedhar N.K. Tiwari captivated the crowd for more than 20 minutes. They mesmerised the spectators by their stunts like scissor crossing, parallel crossing, diamond crossing, V-crossing, Jump crossing, Christmas tree model, pyramid model, rotating ‘Sudarshana chakra’ model, hopping fish model, other mind-blowing stunts on Royal Enfield Bikes.

Mounted Police stunt

The performance of ‘tent-pegging,’ an excellent show of Mysore Mounted Police unit, stole the show at the event. Mounted Police Anandsingh, Rudrappa, Chandra, Mahesh and Sandesh received huge applause from the audience for their performance.

Over 300 Police trainees from Dadenahalli Police Training School of Hassan district entered the venue holding 600 torches and enthralled the audience with synchronised formation of various phrases by swift movement and repositioning themselves to create the imageries.

During an exercise with flames, the Police team lined up in various formations to create words such as Welcome, Jai Chamundi, Happy Dasara, Karnataka Police At Your Service, Jai Karnataka, Jai Hind and See You in 2019 which was applauded by the crowd.

Earlier, the dance-drama by hundreds of film artistes and students, directed by Ganesh Eshwara Bhat, also entertained the gathering. As many as 32,000 spectators enjoyed the show at the grand finale. Authorities had made the telecast arrangements to watch this show in more than 58 countries of the world.