SPG shoots down IDY registration link

June 12, 2022

Rejection due to missing Aadhaar link and vaccination details

MLA Ramdas says fresh link to be issued tomorrow; old link invalid

Mysore/Mysuru: A fresh online registration link to participate in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 where PM Narendra Modi will stretch and bend at Mysore Palace will be issued tomorrow as the earlier list has been rejected owing to security concerns.

The online link with a Google registration form was made public by the Department of AYUSH two days back and over 1,500 to 1,800 people had already registered. The registration form, however, did not have details of Aadhaar number and double-dose vaccination certificate upload option.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MLA S.A. Ramdas said that the Special Protection Group (SPG) that has the responsibility of Prime Minister’s security had shot down the list and a fresh registration form with an option to upload Aadhaar number and vaccination details will be released by the AYUSH Department tomorrow.

Registration to participate in the June 21 event is mandatory and no one will be allowed inside without registration. “The Aadhaar verification is made mandatory to eliminate duplicate and multiple registrations that might lead to security issues. The Mysore Palace will be a high-security zone and no risks can be taken and as such, the SPG has taken a final call on the registration form and the data to be included,” Ramdas said.

COVID-negative certificates: Also, all Yoga participants must be vaccinated with a double dose to participate in the event. That means, they will have to be COVID-insulated. People who register must mandatorily upload their vaccination certificates. Those who are not vaccinated must produce COVID-negative certificates that are not less than 72 hours, Ramdas added.

As per the information available now, offline registrations have started and 5,000 people have already been registered. Of them, 4,000 are from various Yoga schools. There will be 25 transgenders and 15 HIV-infected children. This apart, there will be 50 NCC Cadets, 50 NSS volunteers, 50 auto drivers, 50 Tibetans, 50 Stree Shakti volunteers and 100 sports persons.

Representations (50 each) have also been given to technical education students, medical education students, Railways and Forest Department and also roadside vendors.

Sources said that as the crowd limit in the Mysore Palace has been kept at 15,000, registrations will be restricted to 13,000 and 2,000 will be reserved for VIPs.