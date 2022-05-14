Spurned lover arrested for acid attack on Bengaluru woman
News

Spurned lover arrested for acid attack on Bengaluru woman

May 14, 2022

Bengaluru: More than two weeks after a woman was attacked with acid in Bengaluru, the Police nabbed the 27-year-old accused at an ashram in Tamil Nadu.

The accused, identified as Nagesh, reportedly threw acid at the victim’s face after she turned down his advances.

On April 28, an acid attack case was reported in the Kamakshipalya limits of Bengaluru. The Police suspected a love angle in the matter. Further investigation revealed that 27-year-old Nagesh was dismayed after the woman turned down his proposal.

The arrest was made at Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai where he was disguised as a swamiji, the Police said. To nab him, the Police had to go into the ashram disguised as devotees.

After mounting pressure, the Bengaluru Police had strengthened the efforts and formed seven teams to nab the man at the earliest. The Police had detained the accused’s elder brother and parents in connection with the case.

They had also taken 20 more persons into custody. The Police teams had gone to neighbouring States in search of Nagesh and released pictures of the accused to help the public identify him.

Meanwhile, the survivor is recovering well at St. John’s Hospital and has been shifted from the ICU to the Burns Ward. Earlier this month, the doctors successfully carried out the skin grafting procedure and said she was responding well to the treatment.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Spurned lover arrested for acid attack on Bengaluru woman”

  1. Howdy, Modi! says:
    May 14, 2022 at 8:06 pm

    What a wonderful example of Narendra Modi’s India of ancient culture, he boasts about to foreign leaders!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching