Srirangapatna Highway robbery case: TWO ARRESTED

December 1, 2019

They were repeat offenders who were out on bail in three similar cases

Mysuru: In a swift action, the Srirangapatna Rural Police have arrested two persons on charges of robbing commuters on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway after faking accidents. They are repeat offenders and interestingly, in the past too, they were arrested and in one case, public had caught hold of them and had handed them over to the Police.

Star of Mysore had published a report on Nov.27 under the title ‘Fake accident, real robbery’ that highlighted the incident. The Police got into action soon after the report was published. Yesterday too, SOM had carried a report ‘Breakthrough in Fake Accident, Real Robbery Case: Three Interrogated’. Two accused were formally arrested yesterday and Mandya SP K. Parashuram held a press conference to announce the arrest and paraded the masked accused before the media.

The accused are 33-year-old Mohammad Zameer alias Zameer, working in a car interior service station at Kesare in city and 27-year-old Jameel Khan alias Jameel, a plywood salesman at Rajendranagar near Kesare. The bullet bike they used to fake accidents and target victims has been seized along with Rs. 7,000 and two mobile phones.

Lone car drivers or couples targeted

The accused used to target lone car drivers or couples and they identified their potential targets through vehicle registration numbers. They used to round off long-distance travellers either from Kodagu or Mangaluru who travel on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Soon after identifying the potential targets, one of the accused used to throw a stone at the car so that the occupants of the car hear a ‘thud’ sound. Soon, the duo used to chase the car with their bike and after signalling the targeted car to stop, they claim that the car had hit their bike. While one criminal fakes injury and acts as if he is in severe pain, the other negotiates a deal.

Two victims from Kodagu

The duo had targeted Muddappa, a resident of Kutta in Kodagu who was going to Bengaluru on Nov. 21 at around 10 am. The accused faked an accident on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway (NH-275) at K. Shettihalli village near Srirangapatna. While one of the accused, who was well built, bargained with Muddappa, the other person, a lanky fellow, faked a shoulder fracture.

Muddappa, who was alone in the car, paid up Rs.30,000 as the men demanded Rs.1 lakh as “settlement amount.” He later came back to Srirangapatna from Bengaluru and filed a Police complaint on Nov. 28. In both the cases, the accused had threatened Suresh and Muddappa that their car will be broken into pieces if they proceeded towards Bengaluru without paying the money.

The same accused had targeted P.M. Suresh of Kanyakumari Coffee Estate in Kodagu on Nov. 8 and he too was proceeding to Bengaluru in his car alone. He was targeted near Bommuru Agrahara at Srirangapatna and Rs. 4,100 was snatched. He too filed a complaint on Nov. 28. Apart from Suresh and Muddappa, the accused had targeted a retired Colonel from Kodagu and robbed him too in October this year. However, the Colonel did not file a Police complaint.

Two cases (251/2019 and 261/2019) were booked in Srirangapatna Rural Police Station under Section 392 (punishment for robbery).

Mandya Police had formed a special team, under the leadership of Srirangapatna Dy.SP Arun Nagegowda and the team learnt that Jameel and Zameer were involved in a series of such robberies in Srirangapatna, Yelwal, Narasimharaja and Kuvempunagar Traffic Police Station limits.

Same accused were arrested in 2017

Mohammad Zameer alias Zameer and Jameel Khan were arrested in November 2017 for a “hit-and-run-trick” where the accused targeted gullible victims by claiming that their bike had been damaged by the victim’s car.

On Oct. 27, 2017, they had targeted D. Srinivas, the owner of ‘Kafe Biriyani’ outlets near the Five Lights Circle (near Good Shepherd Convent) and claimed that Srinivas had committed hit-and run and he need to pay Rs. 10,000 for the ‘injuries’ and ‘damages to the vehicle.’ Srinivas told them that he had not hit any vehicle and confronted Zameer and Jameel. Seeing an agitated Srinivas, the accused reduced the amount to Rs. 5,000.

Srinivas, sensing their desperation and realising that it was a con job, immediately threatened them saying if they waited around, he would make sure he raises an alarm and people would come and thrash them. The duo fled.

On Nov. 8, Srinivas saw Zameer and Jameel trying to fleece one Vishwanath Pradhan, a resident of Kuvempunagar, by pulling off the same trick. The duo had targeted Vishwanath who had parked his car near the Vijaya Bank Circle. Just like they had done with Srinivas, the duo had accused Vishwanath of hit and run and was demanding money.

Srinivas, along with people around, caught hold of the miscreants and handed them over to Garuda Patrol Police. Both of them were taken to Kuvempunagar Police Station and the case was transferred to Narasimharaja Police Station due to jurisdictional boundaries.



Bail, Bail, Bail…

The two accused, after being caught red-handed and identified by both the victims and eye-witnesses in three highway robbery cases, have been out on bail as one case is under trial and two cases are yet to begin. Meanwhile victims await justice.

Case Status

Case 1

Narasimharaja Police: Both accused were arrested by Kuvempunagar Police on Nov. 8, 2017. The case was handed over to Narasimharaja Police.

Action taken: The accused were sent to Judicial Custody for 90 days. They later came out on bail.

Present case status: Final stages of trial.

Case 2

Yelwal Police: Both accused were arrested six months ago after they robbed a chilli merchant on Yelwal road.

Action taken: The accused were sent to Judicial Custody for 12 days. They later came out on bail.

Present case status: Trial is yet to begin.

Case 3

Bengaluru Police: Both accused were arrested three months back for robbery.

Action taken: The accused were sent to Judicial Custody for 15 days. They later came out on bail.

Present case status: Trial is yet to begin.

All the above cases are booked under IPC Section 392 (robbery) which carries a rigorous imprisonment which may extend up to ten years and liable to pay fine.

