State‑of‑the‑art Police Museum in Mysuru

November 26, 2025

Intention is to protect Mysuru Police’s historic memorabilia & legacy: Home Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar has announced that a fully equipped Karnataka Police Museum will be established in Mysuru.

During his city tour yesterday, he visited KSRP Mounted Police Company, reviewed its functioning and gathered information from officers and staff.

He also inspected the Mounted Police equipment museum and made a surprise visit to the Nazarbad Police Station.

Speaking to reporters later, he said that the Karnataka State Police Department has a long history and it is important to preserve artefacts and memorabilia that reflect its evolution. In this regard, a well‑designed Police Museum will be set up, he said.

Nazarbad Police Station is one of the oldest Police Stations in Mysuru. “I had been planning to visit for a long time. I made a sudden visit to review the station’s functioning,” he said.

He inspected records, weapons storage and other facilities, and instructed officials to rectify shortcomings. He personally called and spoke to four to five complainants who had recently approached the station.

Picture shows Dr. Parameshwar inspecting the process of corrective shoeing — fixing a horseshoe — at Mounted Police Company.

Online fraud cases

Referring to online fraud cases, he said victims had contacted the helpline number 1930 after being cheated and the fraudsters’ bank accounts had been frozen. He instructed officials to follow up on the investigation.

He also directed that a proposal be submitted for constructing a new building for the Nazarbad Police Station.

The Minister said he had reviewed the functioning of the Police Commissioner’s Office as well. “A large number of people are falling prey to cyber fraud. In Mysuru alone, scams such as digital arrest and investment fraud have caused losses of around Rs. 30 crore this year. Last year, it was Rs. 40 crore. This year, the losses have reduced and Rs. 5 crore has been recovered so far. We discussed measures to further control such crimes,” he said adding that a gang operating from Bengaluru had been arrested for conducting digital arrest scams targeting people in the United States.

Technical knowledge mandatory

Cyber labs are being set up by the Police Department in every district. Bengaluru already has one. “From Constables to senior officers, everyone must have technical knowledge and training in cybercrime investigation. Over the next two years, all personnel will be trained in phases,” he said.

The National Police Commission has guidelines on the number of working hours for Police personnel, but these cannot always be followed due to practical constraints. Recruitment of PSIs had been stalled due to irregularities, but the issue has now been resolved, he said.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar seen with Southern Range DIGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah (partially seen), City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and SP N. Vishnuvardhana during his visit to Nazarbad Police Station yesterday.

“More than 900 PSIs have been recruited and sent for training. They will join duty in two months. Until then, we must manage with existing staff,” he said.

Awareness of cybercrime is being intensified. “Educated individuals are increasingly becoming victims. Recently, a techie in Bengaluru lost Rs. 32 crore in a series of frauds, despite holding a senior position in a software company,” he noted.

New rules have been framed for the transfer of Police officers. Earlier, transfers were done annually, which created pressure and affected departmental functioning. “Now, officers must complete at least two years before being transferred. This has brought some improvement. Several reforms will be introduced in phases,” he said.

Southern Range DIGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP R.N. Bindu Mani, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh were present.