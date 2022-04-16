Statewide ‘Janata Jaladhare’: H.D. Deve Gowda launches campaign at Kabini, KRS

April 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the ruling BJP and the main Opposition Congress are engaged in a no-holds barred battle over corruption charges and misrule, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) today launched ‘Janata Jaladhare’, the party’s own drinking water campaign, ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

The Statewide ‘Janata Jaladhare’ was formally launched by JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote taluk this morning and also at KRS in Mandya District, marking Hanuma Jayanti, thus setting in motion the party’s poll campaign.

Speaking to presspersons after launching the campaign at Beechanahalli where the Kabini Dam is located, Deve Gowda, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said that both the National parties — Congress and BJP — had failed in tapping/harnessing water resources of the State.

Noting that Cauvery, Kabini, Krishna and such other major rivers are Inter-State rivers, he said that he had made fervent appeals to the Union Government not to render injustice to Karnataka in river-water sharing disputes. But none of the National parties came to his support, he maintained adding that only a regional party can make honest efforts to resolve water disputes.

Explaining the objectives of Janata Jaladhare, he said that the programme is aimed at highlighting the injustice meted out to Karnataka by the Centre in implementing various irrigation projects and also to create awareness among the general public about water issues bothering the State.

Citing the example of neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where regional parties stand solidly united when it came to water disputes, he regretted that Karnataka presents an altogether different picture, where parties blame each other and enter into squabbles.

Referring to the resignation of Minister K.S. Eshwarappa over corruption charges, Deve Gowda wondered who is honest in current day politics. Stating that the BJP and the Congress have been trading charges against each other, he wanted to know whether the Congress, which is now in the Opposition, was free of taint when in power. Regretting that corruption has pervaded all spheres of life, he observed that political standards are deteriorating by the day.

Replying to a question on the possible pre-poll tie-up with the BJP, he said that these are mere speculations being floated by some, who are jealous of the JD(S) programmes. Contending that none from the BJP had joined hands with the JD(S) when it came to protecting the State’s interests, the former PM dismissed rumours of a possible electoral understanding with the BJP.

T. Narasipur MLA M.Ashwin Kumar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former MLA Chikkanna, former MLC Sharavana, District JD(S) President Narasimhaswamy and others were present.

Later, Deve Gowda left for KRS in Srirangapatna taluk, where also he launched the campaign.

As part of the State-wide campaign, JD(S) leaders, MLAs, ex-Ministers and ex-Legislators will take part in rallies to be held in several districts. Also, the rank and file of the party has been engaged to ensure the success of this programme, where the public will be sensitised on water-related issues.

A total of 15 modified vehicles, coined as ‘Ganga Ratha Yatre’, some of which were launched atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru by former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy on Apr.12, will travel to several river water sources in the State and also cover more than 180 Assembly segments. Water will be collected from all the river water sources in a vessel (Kalasha). The campaign is expected to end at Bengaluru before May 8, when all the water collected will be poured into a ‘Brahma Kalasha’ and offered Ganga Puja everyday at the JD(S) headquarters in Bengaluru. After the completion of all programmes as part of Janata Jaladhare, the JD(S) plans to hold a massive rally in the State capital as a show of its strength, the date of which is yet to be finalised.