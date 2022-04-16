Lake of dead fish at Hebbal

April 16, 2022

Pristine picnic spot turns smelly with rotting fish, industrial effluents

Mysore/Mysuru: Barely two years after it was rejuvenated, Mysuru’s Hebbal Lake has shown signs of dying again. Thousands of dead fish washed ashore makes it clear that more pollutants than fresh water are discharged into the Lake again from the industries located around it.

Dead fish have been floating since the past three days, sparking fear among locals who are also forced to bear the stench of rotting fish. The fish have accumulated at the Lakeside, possibly an adverse effect of chemicals, effluents and pesticides dumped into the Lake from nearby industries.

After the stench became unbearable, Lake activists, morning and evening walkers and residents alerted the media. The 54-acre Hebbal Lake was given a new lease of life by the Infosys Foundation which spent a whopping Rs. 105 crore.

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, money was pumped in to revive, beautify and infuse fresh water into the water body after blocking polluting industrial and commercial waste-carrying channels.

The Foundation tied up with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and incorporated various works and technologies, including the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), which fully recycles sewage before letting it to the Lake. After the rejuvenation, the Lake was also a pristine picnic spot, where families descended daily and on weekends to enjoy lush green surroundings.

Dip in oxygen levels

Residents said that the fish died due to the dip in oxygen level in the Lake water owing to the effect of pesticide and effluents that were dumped in the Lake by industries. Though the effluent-mixed water is treated at six STPs before being let into the Lake, only a small portion of treated water enters the Lake while the large portion is industrial waste. Some Underground Drainage (UGD) pipes have directly been connected to the Lake.

Local residents led by Hebbal Lake Protection Committee blame the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for turning a blind eye to the uncontrolled release of industry effluents into the Lake that had got a new lease of life.

“Officials have not even bothered to collect samples of the dead fish and the water despite many complaints in the past. They are not ready to take action against the industry lobby though they know which industries are polluting the Lake. The rotting fish is capable of spreading diseases and the regular walkers and residents are in danger,” said Hebbal Lake Protection Committee President M.R. Ravikumar.

Efforts gone waste

“This phenomenon appeared on the shore of the Lake three days ago. The fish started floating up, and in abnormal quantities. It’s unacceptable. Multiple calls were made to officials of KSPCB and other authorities only to hear that they were too busy,” he added.

The Lake was dead and it was the Infosys Foundation that rejuvenated and beautified it. Over 8,000 saplings were planted and the Lake was completely secured by boundaries, fencing and walking paths. “All that has gone waste and we have not been able to protect the Lake gifted by Infosys Foundation,” Ravikumar rued.

Hebbal Lake under threat again

“The KIADB and KSPCB have to protect the Lake. The Lake originally extended up to 100 acres and due to the negligence of the authorities, it has shrunk to 54 acres. Now that also is under threat. The Government must stand with Infosys Foundation and support it and not be cowed down by the lobby led by industrialists,” said D. Madegowda, former MLC.